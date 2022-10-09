Previous
At least the sunsets are pretty...
At least the sunsets are pretty...

while we continue to choke on wildfire smoke for the foreseeable future.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Erika

@epcello
Grateful to continue be part of this supportive, talented community.
Yao RL ace
"Shy" is the word comes into my mind. Beautiful.
October 10th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
October 10th, 2022  
