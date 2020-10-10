Sign up
Photo 1416
The artist at work
Our talented neighbor taking advantage of the beautiful weather to be outside with his chainsaw and creating works of art. He put aside his hobby for several years and is once again pursuing it.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
