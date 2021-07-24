Sign up
Photo 1454
Greeting Guests!!
For the completion of our library summer reading program, we are guests of a high tea. The theme was Greece and this photo is a section of the entryway to the dining area.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
0
0
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1454
photos
53
followers
21
following
398% complete
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
23rd July 2021 3:18pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
