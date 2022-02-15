Previous
SURPRISE! by essiesue
SURPRISE!

This is my friend, Joyce, who is 86 years young.
essiesue

@essiesue
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a delightful capture of your young and happy looking friend Super and a fav
February 15th, 2022  
