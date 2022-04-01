Previous
Abandoned and Forgotten by essiesue
I've passed this home several times over the years and always wondered about it. Today I took the time to stop and walk around the place. It was once a fine country home with many memories connected to it. Oh, to know the stories it holds.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

essiesue

@essiesue
Beryl Lloyd ace
So poignant with the little bunch of daffodils still struggling to grow in the overgrown wilderness ! As you say , all those memories to share if only it could !
April 1st, 2022  
