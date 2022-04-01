Sign up
Photo 1565
Abandoned and Forgotten
I've passed this home several times over the years and always wondered about it. Today I took the time to stop and walk around the place. It was once a fine country home with many memories connected to it. Oh, to know the stories it holds.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st April 2022 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So poignant with the little bunch of daffodils still struggling to grow in the overgrown wilderness ! As you say , all those memories to share if only it could !
April 1st, 2022
