Our mini garden by essiesue
Photo 1590

Our mini garden

We're enjoying watching the growth of our plants out on our deck. We have tomatoes, chives, parsley, and mint. So far, looking good!
6th May 2022

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
435% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful Essiesue ! Nothing like the enjoyment of growing your own and to harvest the produce at a later date !
May 6th, 2022  
