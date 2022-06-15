Sign up
Photo 1614
Bygone Days
A friend of mine who collects just about anything has several old cash registers (all beautiful). This one belonged to a local photographer in the early 1900's.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th June 2022 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
