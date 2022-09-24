Previous
High School Art Students by essiesue
High School Art Students

These students along with their instructor are in the process of painting a mural on the side of a building along Main Street. Our county is known for the round barn, agriculture, etc. Will post another picture upon completion.
essiesue

