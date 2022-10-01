Previous
Next
Mr. Squirrel by essiesue
Photo 1694

Mr. Squirrel

Our resident squirrel is quite the scavenger! Yesterday we hung this ear of corn wondering if Mr. Squirrel could possibly reach it and this morning we had our answer. Actually, I've become rather fond of the little stinker.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
464% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise