Photo 1694
Mr. Squirrel
Our resident squirrel is quite the scavenger! Yesterday we hung this ear of corn wondering if Mr. Squirrel could possibly reach it and this morning we had our answer. Actually, I've become rather fond of the little stinker.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
0
0
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1694
photos
48
followers
22
following
464% complete
View this month »
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st October 2022 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
