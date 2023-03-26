Sign up
Photo 1803
From a very old hymnal.
As time moves on this sort of church music will be a thing of the past. I'm not familiar with this song but I do miss the hymns I was raised with.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
March 27th, 2023
