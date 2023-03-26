Previous
From a very old hymnal. by essiesue
Photo 1803

From a very old hymnal.

As time moves on this sort of church music will be a thing of the past. I'm not familiar with this song but I do miss the hymns I was raised with.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
March 27th, 2023  
