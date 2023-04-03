Sign up
Photo 1812
And they became one.
It is never too late to have a new beginning. I wish them much happiness.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
3
1
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1812
photos
54
followers
27
following
496% complete
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd April 2023 12:21pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Bless them - may they have a happy life together!
April 3rd, 2023
Beverley
ace
Joy & happiness…. So heart warming to see, ❤️ I love your heading!
I’m smiling ear to ear like a Cheshire Cat
April 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
How lovely 💕
April 3rd, 2023
I’m smiling ear to ear like a Cheshire Cat