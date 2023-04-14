Previous
Wildflowers by essiesue
Photo 1822

Wildflowers

I'm so glad I was looking down or I would have missed these dainty flowers. The eyes of the camera caught the detail that my eyes missed.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
499% complete

Pat Knowles ace
Such lovely subtle markings too….very pretty!
April 14th, 2023  
carol white ace
Very pretty
April 14th, 2023  
