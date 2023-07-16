Previous
SNOWFLAKE or WEED? by essiesue
Photo 1899

SNOWFLAKE or WEED?

Aren't we blessed to be surrounded by beauty in all our seasons. When I saw this summer weed I couldn't believe how it resembled a beautiful winter snowflake.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
520% complete

Photo Details

Heather ace
You're so right, Essie Sue! And I love how you composed this shot so that the "snowflakes" fill your frame! Fav
July 17th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Love it! Sooo pretty
July 17th, 2023  
