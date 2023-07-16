Sign up
Previous
Photo 1899
SNOWFLAKE or WEED?
Aren't we blessed to be surrounded by beauty in all our seasons. When I saw this summer weed I couldn't believe how it resembled a beautiful winter snowflake.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
2
2
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1899
photos
56
followers
28
following
520% complete
View this month »
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2023 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
You're so right, Essie Sue! And I love how you composed this shot so that the "snowflakes" fill your frame! Fav
July 17th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Love it! Sooo pretty
July 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
