Previous
Photo 1924
The look of contentment following a delicious Amish meal.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
4
0
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1924
photos
55
followers
27
following
527% complete
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th August 2023 1:07pm
Privacy
Public
Pat Knowles
ace
Very nice satisfied smile.
August 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot of a content man
August 11th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great portrait
August 11th, 2023
Louise & Ken
What a handsome and sweet portrait!
August 11th, 2023
