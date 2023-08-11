Previous
The look of contentment following a delicious Amish meal. by essiesue
Photo 1924

The look of contentment following a delicious Amish meal.

11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

essiesue

Pat Knowles ace
Very nice satisfied smile.
August 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot of a content man
August 11th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great portrait
August 11th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
What a handsome and sweet portrait!
August 11th, 2023  
