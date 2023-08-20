Sign up
Previous
Photo 1930
Today is my 86th birthday and the bouquet is from my one and only sweetheart.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th August 2023 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
Happy Birthday! Lovely flowers and a cute little dog 🐕.Fav😊
August 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very Happy Birthday Essie Sue , a lovely bouquet of flowers , your little dog is also admiring them ! fav
August 20th, 2023
Heather
ace
Happy Birthday, Essie Sue! Such a lovely bouquet of flowers to celebrate you! (sweet little dog, too) Fav
August 20th, 2023
Michelle
Happy Birthday, such beautiful flowers
August 20th, 2023
Dianne
Have a lovely day. The flowers are lovely.
August 20th, 2023
