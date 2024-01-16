Previous
Frosty Ornamental Grass by essiesue
Frosty Ornamental Grass

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful focus on the grasses and lovely bokeh in the background
January 16th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and delicate looking.
January 16th, 2024  
Lexy
So delicate ! Beautiful picture!
January 16th, 2024  
