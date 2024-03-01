Previous
A continuance of yesterday's rock creations. by essiesue
A continuance of yesterday's rock creations.

1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Beverley ace
I would have buy them too… so beautifully painted.
March 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Excellent
March 1st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
You have displayed them beautifully too.
March 1st, 2024  
