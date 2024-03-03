Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2016
The perfect day for fishing!
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
2016
photos
58
followers
28
following
552% complete
View this month »
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
3rd March 2024 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture! I love the sparkles of the water and the contemplative posture of the man! (a great pop of green, too!) But I have to ask, Essie Sue...is that a gun by his waist? Fav
March 3rd, 2024
Beth
ace
Nice composition and fantastic capture. Beautiful sparkles on the water.
March 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close