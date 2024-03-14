Previous
I need help identifying this duck. by essiesue
Photo 2027

I need help identifying this duck.

14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
555% complete

Louise & Ken ace
I posted one like this years ago; can't recall the name, but it IS a type and not just loosing its stuffing!
March 15th, 2024  
Heather ace
Fascinating! (but sorry- I'm no help. I'll be curious to see what others come up with).
March 15th, 2024  
