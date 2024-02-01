Previous
Minimalist Grilling by eviehill
29 / 365

Minimalist Grilling

Messing around on a cooking course last night. Have been wondering how to take good food photos on stainless steel with harsh overhead lighting... might not be feasible!
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Evie

@eviehill
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise