Previous
29 / 365
Minimalist Grilling
Messing around on a cooking course last night. Have been wondering how to take good food photos on stainless steel with harsh overhead lighting... might not be feasible!
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
0
0
Evie
@eviehill
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st February 2024 6:55pm
