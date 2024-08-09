Previous
Meet Bruno by eviehill
190 / 365

Meet Bruno

Bruno is an entirely black German Shepherd. He looks a bit intimidating, but is actually very sweet. In summer, he likes to hang over his garden wall and watch the world go by.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Evie

@eviehill
Photo Details

