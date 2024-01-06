Previous
Day 6. Agitator. by fairynormal
6 / 365

Day 6. Agitator.

Day 6/366.

Agitator.

I made a necklace out of some cheap mini wooden bunting. I can't decide if I should leave it as is, or paint/stain the letters to brighten it up.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise