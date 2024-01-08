Sign up
Day 8/366. Wild.
Day 8/366.
Wild.
One solitary wild flower shining bright like the sun.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Samantha W
@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
Album
365
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
sun
,
wildflower
,
solitary
