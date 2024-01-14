Previous
Day 24/366

Day 14/366.

The wonderfully handsome Dexter ❤️ He's our fabulous pet cornsnake and we adore him.
Samantha W

Rob Falbo
Nice close up.
January 14th, 2024  
Samantha W
@robfalbo thank you. He was sat on
my knee for about 20 minutes, barely moving. He's such a chilled boy.
January 14th, 2024  
