Previous
14 / 365
Day 24/366
Day 14/366.
The wonderfully handsome Dexter ❤️ He's our fabulous pet cornsnake and we adore him.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Samantha W
@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-M336B
Taken
14th January 2024 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
pet
,
handsome
,
cornsnake
Rob Falbo
Nice close up.
January 14th, 2024
Samantha W
@robfalbo
thank you. He was sat on
my knee for about 20 minutes, barely moving. He's such a chilled boy.
January 14th, 2024
my knee for about 20 minutes, barely moving. He's such a chilled boy.