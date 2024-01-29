Previous
Day 29/366. Snai. by fairynormal
Day 29/366. Snai.

Day 29/366.

Teeny tiny snail, probably the size of my little finger nail.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
