Previous
Day 34/366. Scissors. by fairynormal
32 / 365

Day 34/366. Scissors.

Day 34/366.

New craft scissors.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise