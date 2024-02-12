Previous
Say 43/366. by fairynormal
Say 43/366.

Day 43/366. The stained glass window in my dentist surgery.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
10% complete

