Previous
Day 51/366. Alan Turning by fairynormal
47 / 365

Day 51/366. Alan Turning

Day 51/366. Alan Turing statue in Sackville Park Manchester.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise