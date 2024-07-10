Previous
pelicans by fallenrosepetals
pelicans

these birds are in a rescue, rehabilitation and education center.
10th July 2024

fallenrosepetals

@fallenrosepetals
just a person who enjoys taken photos and trying to improve my photography skills.
Barb ace
Nicely captured!
July 10th, 2024  
fallenrosepetals
@bjywamer thank you
July 10th, 2024  
