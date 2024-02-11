Sign up
Wooden cross
Cross in the chapel of Pembroke College Cambridge. It commemorates those who have lost their lives attempting to cross the Mediterranean, and is made from wood from one of the ‘small boats’ washed up at Lampedusa.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016.
