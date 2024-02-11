Previous
Wooden cross by felicityms
Wooden cross

Cross in the chapel of Pembroke College Cambridge. It commemorates those who have lost their lives attempting to cross the Mediterranean, and is made from wood from one of the ‘small boats’ washed up at Lampedusa.
Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
