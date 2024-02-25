Previous
Misty morning by felicityms
43 / 365

Misty morning

The footpath through New Square, with an e-scooter in the foreground. Gives a bit of colour, but actually I hate them!
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise