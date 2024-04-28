Previous
Nature in the city by felicityms
105 / 365

Nature in the city

View from my room this weekend in a student residence just behind Euston Road. I loved this tree, apparently thriving in a small back garden.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise