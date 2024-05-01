Previous
Market in the sun by felicityms
108 / 365

Market in the sun

We’ve had a few sunny days this week. M&S need to clean their café windows!
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
29% complete

Photo Details

