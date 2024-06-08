Previous
But the water’s cold, Mum! by felicityms
But the water’s cold, Mum!

Moorhen chick, taking the plunge from a lily leaf.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
