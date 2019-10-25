Previous
Next
25th October 2019 by flaumel
Photo 297

25th October 2019

That's first time I got cotton flower and I was fascinated by it. It still stands in my kitchen and I touch fluffy cotton balls from time to time for just pleasure of it :)
25th October 2019 25th Oct 19

Flaumel

@flaumel
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise