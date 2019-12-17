Sign up
335 / 365
17th December 2019
Note to self: ironing background fabric in real life for sure would be easier and quicker than dealing with all of it in post-processing. I still am pixel-peeper, which doesn't make things easier.
17th December 2019
17th Dec 19
0
1
Flaumel
@flaumel
336
photos
49
followers
13
following
92% complete
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
