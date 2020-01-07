Previous
7th January 2019 by flaumel
7th January 2019

Too many youtube videos on lighting, I had to take lamp out again and have a little bit of fun. Mr Hogan jumps on bench/chair moment I turn my big studio lamp on and waits for treats feeding!
Helene ace
gorgeous picture, the lighting is stunning.
January 7th, 2020  
