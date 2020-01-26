26th January 2020

Weekend, bit of sun and +5. I started cutting apple tree in front of house (since we do not care about apples from it, cutting it at any point of year is fine, using non-rainy weather felt like smart idea), haven't managed much, but a little bit is better than nothing.

I stood outside with 70-200 for almost half of hour until longtailed tits decided I am not going to eat them and Finace picked exactly same moment to come from shop, I had to shout at him to not walk towards me. But here is small fluffy ball with long long tail!