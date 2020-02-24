Previous
24th February 2020 by flaumel
kali ace
i just watched a documentary about owls, i learned that their eyes fill 75% of their skull, and their face works like a satellite dish :)
March 1st, 2020  
kali ace
oh and their necks can turn 280 degrees without the blood to their brain being cut off :)
March 1st, 2020  
