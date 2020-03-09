Previous
9th March 2020 by flaumel
9th March 2020

First time in month I came back home at reasonable hour. I had no clue what to do with my free time, so some games playing, books reading and Hogan experimental light pictures. I still have no clue what I am doing with studio flash!
Flaumel

@flaumel
