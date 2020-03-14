Previous
14th March 2020 by flaumel
Photo 427

Yellowhammer.

Slowly getting back to living word and trying to do something for myself that gives me joy. Hopefully will be able to take more bird pictures tomorrow.
Flaumel

@flaumel
