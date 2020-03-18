Previous
18th March 2020 by flaumel
Photo 430

18th March 2020

Second week of working remotely. Waiting for sun to be able to do pictures outside and for now - experimenting with studio light still.
18th March 2020

Flaumel

@flaumel
