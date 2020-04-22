Previous
Next
22nd April 2020 by flaumel
Photo 467

22nd April 2020

This roe buck wasn't really bothered by us stopping next to him in car and taking pictures. I think food was too good there!
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Flaumel

@flaumel
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Fav!
April 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise