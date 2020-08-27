Previous
27th August 2020 by flaumel
Photo 547

27th August 2020

It was very unpleasant surprise for me that heathers actually almost have ended in Finland. But we took Rey anyway and I am so happy with results! But still envy about all amazing heather fields in Scotland, Belgium and so on!
27th August 2020

Flaumel

@flaumel
