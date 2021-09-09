Previous
9th September 2021 by flaumel
Photo 645

9th September 2021

Weather was so nice and warm, so despite of being in office today at work and being very tired, I went for almost 2 hours to usual field. And see what lucky shot I got!
Flaumel

~*~ Jo ~*~
September 9th, 2021  
