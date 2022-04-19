Previous
19th April 2022 by flaumel
Photo 707

19th April 2022

I woke up for sunrise and imagined cranes in soft light with backlight and so on. They're smarter than me and sleep longer and came only when water on field has unfrozen a little bit.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Flaumel

@flaumel
