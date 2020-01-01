Previous
Remember to look down! by flyrobin
Remember to look down!

I was busy wandering and taking bird photos when I nearly stepped on this brown snake - not a good idea! I did freeze to take a photo and then backed off as he was not happy.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Robyn

