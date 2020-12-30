Sign up
Photo 1035
Kingfisher excitement
I was very excited to get some shots of the Sacred kingfisher whilst kayaking today
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Robyn
@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made.
Tags
birds
,
kingfisher
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous!
December 30th, 2020
