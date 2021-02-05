Sign up
Photo 1057
Feeding time
Feeding a baby at the mouth of the burrow. This is the second baby - the first had flown out about 15 mins earlier, but this one was much more hesitant.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Robyn
@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
5th February 2021 10:51am
Tags
birds
,
bee-eater
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
February 5th, 2021
