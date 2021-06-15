Previous
Red capped robin female by flyrobin
Red capped robin female

At Sandy Creek Conservation Park.
The females seem happy to pose but the males are very shy
15th June 2021

Robyn

@flyrobin
Robyn - I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made.
