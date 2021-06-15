Sign up
Photo 1132
Red capped robin female
At Sandy Creek Conservation Park.
The females seem happy to pose but the males are very shy
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Robyn
@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
Views
6
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
15th June 2021 11:51am
birds
,
robin
